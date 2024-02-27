Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.51. The company had a trading volume of 436,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,376. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.20.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

