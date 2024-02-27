Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 1,570 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock remained flat at $55.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,028,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,413,091. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a market cap of $113.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average is $59.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

