Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 2,000 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JMST stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.76. 234,833 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

