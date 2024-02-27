Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 5,654 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Hologic were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Hologic by 189.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 45,168 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hologic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,616,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,077,000 after purchasing an additional 69,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,426,000 after purchasing an additional 69,276 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Hologic by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Hologic by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 38,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Hologic stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.66. 59,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,439. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.13 and its 200-day moving average is $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

