Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 50 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 646,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,457,000 after purchasing an additional 161,509 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 51.3% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the third quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 107,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $757.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $658.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $604.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $794.47.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 89.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.33.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

