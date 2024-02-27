Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Andersons by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the second quarter valued at $330,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Andersons by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $606,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,859.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,525 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $606,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,859.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 34,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $1,918,749.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,741.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,414 shares of company stock worth $4,874,625 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANDE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANDE

Andersons Trading Up 0.2 %

ANDE opened at $52.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.69 and a twelve month high of $58.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average of $52.10.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.85%.

Andersons Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.