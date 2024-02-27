Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at about $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 68.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.2 %

CLH opened at $183.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.57 and a 1-year high of $189.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.29.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

