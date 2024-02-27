Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,441 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

RL stock opened at $189.34 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $190.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.55.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

