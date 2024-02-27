Truvestments Capital LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 365.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Carter’s by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period.

Carter’s stock opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.60. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $84.00.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRI. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price target on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

