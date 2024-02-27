Truvestments Capital LLC Has $285,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 86,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $910,000. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 128,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after buying an additional 76,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.12.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK stock opened at $128.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.16. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 920.29, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

