Truvestments Capital LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBX. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth $2,053,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 93,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 248.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 69,036 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth $1,088,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth $212,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,719 shares of company stock worth $547,803 over the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

