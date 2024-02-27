Truvestments Capital LLC Has $314,000 Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,922 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Tapestry by 718.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Tapestry by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry stock opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

