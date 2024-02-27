Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the first quarter worth $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Encore Wire by 231.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Encore Wire by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

WIRE stock opened at $224.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.22. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $138.20 and a one year high of $250.00.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.05. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

