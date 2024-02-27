Truvestments Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 129,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 60,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VYM opened at $115.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $115.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.69.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

