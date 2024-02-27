Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,713,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $956,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $60.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.18.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

