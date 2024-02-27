Truvestments Capital LLC Reduces Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $48.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.68.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.