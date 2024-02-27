Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 25.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 50.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 5.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Deluxe Stock Performance

DLX opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $843.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $21.97.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.80 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 1.20%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.39%.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

