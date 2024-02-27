Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 248 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in American Express by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $74,584,000 after acquiring an additional 99,813 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in American Express by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,785,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $310,971,000 after acquiring an additional 125,990 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,055 shares of company stock worth $40,064,664. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $217.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $157.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $217.54.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

