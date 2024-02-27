Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 74 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $216.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.82. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $218.36.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.