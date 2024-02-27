Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 74 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VB opened at $216.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.82. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $218.36.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
