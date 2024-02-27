Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Raises Stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,991 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Grupo Financiero Galicia makes up 0.1% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. INCA Investments LLC grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 779,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 478,516 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 398,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 212,588 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Shares of GGAL stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,903. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $23.29.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

