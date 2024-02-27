Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Sells 2,881 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. cut its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 27.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. Cameco comprises approximately 0.1% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after buying an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at $819,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Trading Up 2.6 %

CCJ traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.94. 2,412,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,681,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $51.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

