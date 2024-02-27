Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Takes Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 22.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 120.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Price Performance

PDD traded up $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,501,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,373,829. The stock has a market cap of $171.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $152.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.74 and a 200-day moving average of $118.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PDD

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.