Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Invests $54,000 in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. 385,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,517,363. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $5.67.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

