Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Sells 233 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 433,638 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $87,933,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth $10,547,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,373,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $481,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.09.

CRM stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.04. 1,028,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,933,135. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.47 billion, a PE ratio of 114.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.53 and a 1-year high of $303.83.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,393,322 shares of company stock valued at $375,062,029. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

