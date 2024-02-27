Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Increases Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Tyson Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Tyson Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 55.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

TSN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.93. The stock had a trading volume of 189,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,870. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.77. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $63.28.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,512,000 after purchasing an additional 343,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

