UBS Group Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $526.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $480.00 to $526.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s previous close.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.90.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock traded down $8.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $450.82. The stock had a trading volume of 423,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.45. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $476.18.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.