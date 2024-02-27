UBS Group Boosts Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $100.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TREX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

Trex Stock Down 1.4 %

Trex stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.54. 1,221,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,342. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58. Trex has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $101.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day moving average of $72.26.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trex will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 81.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 63,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,746 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 66.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 111,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 44,541 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Trex during the third quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Trex by 101.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,344,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,165,000 after purchasing an additional 677,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

