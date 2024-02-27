UBS Group Raises ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $87.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $80.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.54. 2,496,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,898. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $75.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

