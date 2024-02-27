UBS Group Reiterates Sell Rating for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a $8.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $10.70 on Friday. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550,489 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $228,175,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $129,427,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $298,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,852 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $930,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

