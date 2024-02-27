UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on March 15th

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

UFP Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 30.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. UFP Industries has a payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $8.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Shares of UFPI stock traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $112.18. 93,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,215. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.12 and a 200 day moving average of $109.11. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $128.65.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

