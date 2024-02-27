UGE International (CVE:UGE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.72

Shares of UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 68109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

UGE International Trading Down 9.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.22. The stock has a market cap of C$24.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

UGE International (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.59 million. On average, analysts predict that UGE International Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGE International Company Profile

UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

