Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ultrapar Participações from $4.60 to $5.30 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.13.

Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.58. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UGP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,266,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 1,495,832 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 12,392.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,314,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 1,303,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 1,012,518 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 264.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,307,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 948,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 771.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 819,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 724,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

