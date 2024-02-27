UMH Properties (UMH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect UMH Properties to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UMH Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

UMH opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $940.56 million, a P/E ratio of -59.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -341.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

UMH Properties Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMH. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.