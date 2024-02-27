UMH Properties (UMH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect UMH Properties to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
UMH Properties Stock Down 1.2 %
UMH opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $940.56 million, a P/E ratio of -59.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $17.40.
UMH Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -341.67%.
UMH Properties Company Profile
UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.
