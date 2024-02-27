Unisync (TSE:UNI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.15

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

Unisync Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of C$21.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.59.

About Unisync

(Get Free Report)

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada and the United States. The company offers offshore outsourcing, web-based business to business and business to consumer ordering, distribution, and program management systems. It also engages in the design, development, prototyping, and testing services; and textile research and sourcing, and manufacturing, communication, and customer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unisync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisync and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.