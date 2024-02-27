Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG) Increases Dividend to GBX 23.60 Per Share

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.60 ($0.30) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Unite Group’s previous dividend of $11.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Unite Group Stock Performance

Shares of Unite Group stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 983.50 ($12.47). 203,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73. Unite Group has a twelve month low of GBX 834.28 ($10.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,069 ($13.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,818.57, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,016.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 962.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.06) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,052 ($13.34) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,155 ($14.65) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,099.57 ($13.95).

Unite Group Company Profile

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

Featured Stories

