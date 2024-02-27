United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Lessened by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $147.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

