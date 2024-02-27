United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect United Parks & Resorts to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
United Parks & Resorts Price Performance
PRKS opened at $47.54 on Tuesday. United Parks & Resorts has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $68.19. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.82.
United Parks & Resorts Company Profile
