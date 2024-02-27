Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $33.04, but opened at $29.01. Unity Software shares last traded at $29.83, with a volume of 12,493,451 shares.

The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on U. HSBC assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Unity Software from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $3,634,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,629,226.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $3,634,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,629,226.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $65,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 455,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,155.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,994,688. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 8.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 21.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Trading Down 9.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.52.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.