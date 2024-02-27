Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Universal Display from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Universal Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Get Universal Display alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLED

Universal Display Stock Performance

OLED stock opened at $173.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.23. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $125.98 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 1,977.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Display

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.