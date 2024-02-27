Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.98

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.98 and last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 16056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ULH

Universal Logistics Price Performance

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,264,000 after purchasing an additional 295,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 92,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 228,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,312 shares during the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.