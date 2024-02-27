Utilico Emerging Markets Declares Dividend of GBX 2.15 (LON:UEM)

Utilico Emerging Markets (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Utilico Emerging Markets Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UEM stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 225 ($2.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Utilico Emerging Markets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.26 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238 ($3.02). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 228.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 221.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £435.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 909.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity at Utilico Emerging Markets

In related news, insider John Rennocks sold 27,000 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.94), for a total value of £62,640 ($79,452.05). In other Utilico Emerging Markets news, insider John Rennocks sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.94), for a total transaction of £62,640 ($79,452.05). Also, insider Isabel Liu purchased 2,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £6,577.80 ($8,343.23). 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Utilico Emerging Markets Company Profile

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

