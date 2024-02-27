VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

VAALCO Energy has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect VAALCO Energy to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

VAALCO Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of EGY stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 233,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $456.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,768 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

