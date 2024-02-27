Vacasa (VCSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($6.82) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vacasa Price Performance

VCSA stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.90. Vacasa has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vacasa

In other news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $115,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,483 shares of company stock worth $1,028,085. Insiders own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Vacasa by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

