Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $782.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $742.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $651.00. The company has a market cap of $160.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.37 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,051 shares of company stock worth $10,538,123 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

