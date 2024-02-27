Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,110.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 869.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 17,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 865.3% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after buying an additional 37,875 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYH opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $248.94 and a fifty-two week high of $304.15. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

