Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $254,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $474.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $475.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.