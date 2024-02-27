Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $973,000 Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

Allegion Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $130.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

