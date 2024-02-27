Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $160.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $386.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.67 and a 200-day moving average of $157.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

