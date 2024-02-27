Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,368,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MOO stock opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $69.93 and a 12 month high of $90.80. The stock has a market cap of $958.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.94.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.