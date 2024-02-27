Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 10,955 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,955 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 997.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.61. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.